- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- in India
- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Technology topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Technology, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries
The year 2025 built upon the transformative momentum of 2024, delivering another year of landmark mergers and acquisitions, pivotal regulatory reforms, and precedent-setting judgments that continue to reshape India's business landscape.
Picking up where the Corporate Yearly Rewind 2024 left off, Acuity Law presents a comprehensive analysis of the investment trends, deals, regulations, and legal developments that defined 2025. The Corporate Rewind 2025 equips business leaders, investors, and legal professionals with critical perspectives on the transactions and judicial pronouncements that shaped the market and the strategic implications they hold for the year ahead.
You can download the full Corporate Rewind 2025 in the PDF version below:
Yearly Rewind_Corporate Law 2025 - Download
To review individual write-ups dealt with in the Corporate Rewind 2025, please click on the links below:
INVESTMENT TRENDS IN 2025
- Foreign Direct Investment Trends in India in CY 2025
- Inbound M&A Trends in India in CY 2025
- PE-VC Trends in India in CY 2025
PATH BREAKING M&A DEALS IN 2025
- SMBC's Strategic Investment in Yes Bank
- Reshaping Gujarat's Gas Ecosystem: A Comprehensive Analysis of the GSPC–GSPLl–GGL Restructuring
- JSW Paints' Strategic Acquisition of Akzo Nobel India: A Major Deal in the Indian Paints Sector
- IIHL- Reliance Capital Limited Acquisition
- Driving Clarity: Tata Motors' Legal and Structural Overhaul
- Bajaj Consolidates Full Control: Allianz Exits Joint Venture
- Jio-Blackrock Joint Venture: Reshaping Investment Landscape
DEALS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN 2026
- Emirates NBDs Acquisition of RBL Bank
- Merger of Torrent Pharmaceuticals with JB Chemicals: En Route to Becoming Second-Largest Player in Pharma Industry
NOTEWORTHY JUDGEMENTS IN 2025
- Limiting Compliance Officers' Liability: V. Shankar v. Securities Exchange Board Of India
- Supreme Court Backs Enforceability Of Bond Clauses In Employment Agreements: Vijaya Bank & Anr. v. Prashant B Narnaware
- SC on NCLT's Juridiction In Fraud And Mismanagement Cases: Mrs. Shailja Krishna V. Satori Global Limited & Ors.
- SC Reaffirms MSME Status Cannot Be Claimed By a Mere Intermediary: Cloudthat Technologies Private Limited. v. Thoughtsol Infotech Private Limited & Ors.
- SC Ruling on One-Sided Forfeiture Clauses: Godrej Projects Development Limited V. Anil Karlekar & Ors
- NCLAT Confirms Abuse of Dominance: Whatsapp LLC v. Union of India
- Delhi HC on Vicarious Liability of Auditors: Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP v. Union Of India
NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS IN 2025
- All In The Name: Bira 91
- Starlink's India Launch and the New Era of Satellite Policy In India
- Key Regulatory Changes by Bureau of Indian Standards In 2025
KEY REGULATORY UPDATES IN 2025
- Consent Requirements for Off-Market Transfer of Shares Of Private Companies (July 2025)
- Expansion of Scope of Fast Track Mergers Under Companies Act – Wider Class of Companies Eligible for Simplified Merger Route (September 2024)
- Delhi Revenue Department Clarifies Stamp Duty on Issuance of Shares (October 2025
- Leveraged Buyouts in India – Regulatory Constraints Remain, Though Rbi Reforms May Enable Acquisition Financing (October 2025)
- RBI Draft Capital Market Exposure Directions for Bank-Financed Acquisitions (October 2025)
- Implementation Of India's Labour Codes – Key Compliance Changes for Employers (November 2025)
- Karnataka Mandates Paid Menstrual Leave (November 2025)
- Notification of Digital Personal Data Protection Laws in India (November 2025)
- Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming in India (November 2025)
- Revision of "Small Company" Thresholds Under the Companies Act (December 2025)
- MCA Overhauls Directors' KYC Filing Framework (December 2025)
- Key Changes in AIF Landscape in the Year 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.