ARTICLE
29 January 2026

Supreme Court Holds That Appellate Deposit Under Section 148 Of The NI Act Is Not Confined To The Company Alone; Issue Referred To Larger Bench.

Sagus Legal

Contributor

Sagus Legal logo
Explore Firm Details
The Supreme Court of India, in the matter titled as Bharat Mittal v. State of Rajasthan and Others , through its judgment dated 18.12.2025, held that the appellate court may direct deposit under Section 148 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 ("NI Act") even against a director or authorized signatory convicted under Section 138 read with Section 141 of the NI Act.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Law Firm industries
Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR

The Supreme Court of India, in the matter titled as Bharat Mittal v. State of Rajasthan and Others1, through its judgment dated 18.12.2025, held that the appellate court may direct deposit under Section 148 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 ("NI Act") even against a director or authorized signatory convicted under Section 138 read with Section 141 of the NI Act.

The Supreme Court was of the view that director of a company cannot be granted blanket exemption from the deposit contemplated under Section 148 of the NI Act. However, in view of the decisions passed by the coordinate benches of the Supreme Court in Shri Gurudatta Sugars Marketing Pvt. Ltd. v. Prithviraj Sayajirao Deshmukh & Ors.2 and Bijay Agarwal v. Medilines3, the Supreme Court noted that the issue raises an interpretative conflict requiring an authoritative pronouncement by a Larger Bench on whether such appellate deposit can be directed. Accordingly, the matter was directed to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constitution of a Larger Bench.

Footnotes

1 Criminal Appeal No. of 2025 (@ Special Leave Petition (Crl.) No. 12327 of 2025).

2 2024 15 SCC 252.

3 2024 SCC OnLine 4094.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More