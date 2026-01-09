ARTICLE
9 January 2026

MCA Relaxation For Filing Of Financial Statements And Annual Returns For FY 2024-25

BA
BTG Advaya

Contributor

BTG Advaya logo
BTG Legal is an Indian law firm with particular focus on: defence; industrials; digital business; energy (renewables and nuclear); retail; transport (railways and electric vehicles); and financial services. Practices include corporate transactions, commercial contracting, public procurement, private equity, regulatory compliance, employment, disputes and white-collar crime.
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), vide its circular dated December 30, 2025, has revised the earlier relaxation granted under General Circular No. 06/2025 dated October 17, 2025, which allowed filing without additional fees up to December 31, 2025.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
BTG Advaya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
BTG Advaya are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, International Law, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), vide its circular dated December 30, 2025, has revised the earlier relaxation granted under General Circular No. 06/2025 dated October 17, 2025, which allowed filing without additional fees up to December 31, 2025. Companies may now file their financial statements and annual returns for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, without additional fees up to January 31, 2026.

Please refer to the MCA Circular dated December 30, 2025 below.

circular-20251230(1).pdf
Download PDF (495KB)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of BTG Advaya
BTG Advaya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More