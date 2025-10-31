CBDT Extends Due Date For Filing Return From October 31, 2025 To December 10, 2025 For The AY 2025-26

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.
The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.
CBDT vide Press release dated 29th October, 2025 extends the due date for furnishing return of income u/s 139(1) of the Act for the AY 2025-26, in respect of assessees' referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to section 139(1) of the Act, from October 31, 2025 to December 10, 2025.
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.’s articles from Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. are most popular:
within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
in India
with readers working within the Insurance, Healthcare and Law Firm industries
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. are most popular:
within Corporate/Commercial Law and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
with Finance and Tax Executives
CBDT vide Press release dated 29th October, 2025 extends the due
date for furnishing return of income u/s 139(1) of the Act for the
AY 2025-26, in respect of assessees' referred in clause (a) of
Explanation 2 to section 139(1) of the Act, from October 31, 2025
to December 10, 2025. The extension is applicable only in respect
of the following assessees' as referred to in the
aforementioned explanation and not subject to furnishing report u/s
92E of the Act:
a company; or
a person (other than a company) whose accounts are required to
be audited under this Act or under any other law for the time being
in force; or
a working partner of a firm whose accounts are required to be
audited under this Act or under any other law for the time being in
force.
Additionally, the specified date for furnishing report of audit
for the AY 2025-26 in respect of the aforementioned assessees'
has been re-extended to November 10, 2025 from original extension
to October 31, 2025. The specified has been earlier extended by the
CBDT, through Circular No. 14/2025 dated September 25, 2025, from
September 30, 2025 to October 31, 2025.