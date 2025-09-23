ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Understanding BIS Certification | Webinar With Satish Gupta & Apurv Bhatia (Video)

IndiaLaw LLP

IndiaLaw LLP

On 24th September 2025 at 3 PM, IndiaLaw LLP invites you to an exclusive webinar on understanding the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification. This session will explore what BIS Certification is, why it matters for businesses, and how it impacts compliance across industries. Guided by expert speakers Satish Gupta and Apurv Bhatia, the webinar will provide practical insights into the regulatory framework, the certification process, and the challenges companies face while ensuring compliance. Whether you are a business owner, manufacturer, or professional navigating legal and regulatory requirements, this discussion will help you gain clarity and prepare your organization for the road ahead.

IndiaLaw LLP
