Understanding BIS Certification | Webinar With Satish Gupta & Apurv Bhatia (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
On 24th September 2025 at 3 PM, IndiaLaw LLP invites you to an
exclusive webinar on understanding the Bureau of Indian Standards
(BIS) Certification. This session will explore what BIS
Certification is, why it matters for businesses, and how it impacts
compliance across industries. Guided by expert speakers Satish
Gupta and Apurv Bhatia, the webinar will provide practical insights
into the regulatory framework, the certification process, and the
challenges companies face while ensuring compliance. Whether you
are a business owner, manufacturer, or professional navigating
legal and regulatory requirements, this discussion will help you
gain clarity and prepare your organization for the road ahead.
