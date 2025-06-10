Transition Of 38 Forms From Version 2 To Version 3 On Ministry Of Corporate Affairs' Web Portal

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India ("MCA") maintains a web portal on which companies registered in India file various annual e-forms and other event-based e-forms. The MCA has been moving towards a digital transformation with its latest update to Version 3 web portal ("V3") that aims at increasing efficiency in compliance and reducing procedural errors (the MCA rolled out V3 in the financial year 2022-2023 and has been thereafter migrating the filing of various e-forms to V3 in a phased manner). On May 30, 2025, the MCA announced the concluding phase of migration exercise for the final set of 38 company e-forms ("Final Forms"). A list of Final Forms to be migrated under this final phase can be accessed here.

Considering that the MCA would be migrating the Final Forms from version 2 web portal ("V2") to V3, it is important to note the following:

The Final Forms would be launched at IST 12:00 am on July 14, 2025. All filings on V2 would be disabled from IST 12:00 am onwards on June 18, 2025. All companies should ensure that no Service Request Number ("SRN") are under 'pending for payment section/ pending for resubmission'. Offline payments in V2 web portal using pay later option will be stopped from IST 12:00 am on June 8, 2025 onwards, and going forward payments can only be done through online modes. For smooth completion of the transition, the V3 portal will not be available from IST 12:00 am on July 9, 2025 upto IST 11:59 pm on July 13, 2025. Simply put, during this period companies in India would not be able to file any e-forms on the V3 portal. Please therefore plan and file / resubmit relevant e-forms before the V3 portal is disabled. The MCA has confirmed that there will be no waiver of fees or extension of resubmission period, if the due date / resubmission date falls within the aforementioned downtime period. The MCA has requested the companies which have not already created a business user ID, to create fresh user IDs on the V3 portal , and the companies that already have V2 User IDs either upgrade their existing V2 portal user IDs to V3 portal user IDs or merge the existing V2 portal ID with the V3 portal, under 'business user' category, for a smooth transition. Further, all users are also requested to ensure that the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is associated with the Business User ID, if not already done. The MCA has requested the companies to review SRNs that are currently pending with the status "Pending for upload of Investor details" or "Pending for Subsidiary Details". The required information must be uploaded through the respective services available on the MCA portal:

- Upload details of Security Holders/Depositors

- Update Subsidiary Details

All users are requested to ensure that the necessary uploads are completed by 17th June 2025, failing which the SRNs will be marked as 'NTBR' (Not to Be Registered).

We understand that during the initial phases of transition of e-forms from the V2 portal to the V3 portal, several stakeholders accessing the V3 portal encountered problems like login issue, form submission failures, slow approvals, inconsistent data handling, etc. We are anticipating similar technical glitches and issues post migration of the Final Forms.

