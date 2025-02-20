Regulatory Compliance | December 2024

This December newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, industry, corporate, environment, and miscellaneous laws. Mandatory submission of annual report under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in Haryana; notification of Electricity Distribution (Accounts and Additional Disclosure) Rules, 2024; Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024; Telecommunications (Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure) Rules, 2024; Biological Diversity Rules, 2024 and amendments under the Drugs Rules, 1945 and Explosive Rules, 2008 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Industry Related Laws Updates

The Electricity Distribution (Accounts and Additional Disclosure) Rules, 2024

Electricity distribution companies should prepare Additional Disclosure Statements in addition to the statutory disclosures mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024

According to the Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, internet services through Wi-Fi will be made available in the aircraft when the electronic devices are allowed to be used and only when the aircraft attains the prescribed height.

Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024

Telecommunication entity (any person providing telecommunication services, or establishing, operating, maintaining, or expanding telecommunication network) should follow the prescribed measures to ensure telecom cyber security.

Telecommunications (Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure) Rules, 2024

Every telecommunication entity should ensure that Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure, including any spares, hardware and software used in such Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure, are in compliance with the prescribed standards.

Food Business Operators directed to submit self-declaration

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ("FSSAI") has directed all food business operators ("FBOs") to comply with the directive given by the Supreme Court to curb misleading advertisements. A self-declaration should be submitted by the advertiser/ advertising agency on designated portal certifying that its advertisement does not violate the advertising code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

Addition of food products under 'High Risk Food Categories' – FSSAI order

All centrally licensed manufacturers under 'high risk food categories' should get its business audited by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) recognized third party food safety auditing agency every year. The list of 'high risk food categories' now also includes packaged drinking water and mineral water.

Mandatory PAN compliance for FSSAI license/registration

Mentioning details of PAN has been made mandatory for applying new license/registration or its renewal or modification and existing licensed / registered food business operators (FBOs) should also update the PAN details at the earliest.

FSSAI Reinforces Food Safety Compliance amongst E-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs)

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked the e-commerce FBOs to adopt practices to ensure minimum shelf life of 30 percent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer, cautioned the FBOs against making unsupported claims online and also instructed FBOs to implement proper training programs for delivery personnel.

Corporate Laws Updates

Directive issued for onboarding companies to the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS)

All companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013 with a turnover of more than Rs. 250 crore (Two hundred and Fifty crore rupees) and all Central Public Sector Enterprises should get themselves onboarded on the Trade Receivables Discounting System platforms, by 31st March, 2025.

Environmental Laws Updates

Biological Diversity Rules, 2024

The Biological Diversity Rules, 2024 has been issued in supersession of the Biological Diversity Rules, 2004.

Submission of returns by registered entities on the E-Waste EPR Portal

The timelines for filing quarterly and annual returns by registered entities under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2024 has been extended from 1st September 2024 to 31st December 2024.

Submission of returns by registered entities on the Waste Tyre EPR Portal

The timelines for filing quarterly and annual returns by registered entities under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2022 has been extended from 1st September 2024 to 31st December 2024.

E-Waste (Management) Second Amendment Rules, 2024

Provision relating to action for contravention has been amended, wherein any person who fails to comply or contravenes the provisions of the rules will be liable to a penalty in accordance with the provisions of section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. (Section 15 deals with penalty for contravention of provisions of Act, rules, orders and directions.)

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Second Amendment Rules, 2024

Provision relating to action for contravention has been amended, wherein any person who fails to comply or contravenes the provisions of the rules will be liable to a penalty in accordance with the provisions of section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. (Section 15 deals with penalty for contravention of provisions of Act, rules, orders and directions.)

Miscellaneous Laws Updates

Stamp Duty waiver on Loan Agreements in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Government has issued an order for waiving the stamp duty on loan agreements executed by government entities, such as societies, development authorities, companies, corporations, municipalities, town improvement trusts, for the welfare of the state or public service. This waiver is applicable till 31st March, 2030.

Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2024

The amendment Rules has introduced changes to revise the licensing procedure for homeopathic medicines.

Explosives (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Maintenance of records, submission of quarterly returns through online system for explosives tracking and tracing developed by Central government and introduction of new forms are some of the changes introduced in the Explosives (Amendment) Rules of 2024.

