JSA has advised 63 Moons Technologies Limited in sale of its Straight Through Processing Messaging Solution ("STP-Gate Business Undertaking") to Synapsewave Innovations Private Limited, on slump sale basis.

63 Moons Technologies Limited is a provider of next-generation technology platforms, and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces that enable price discovery and transaction efficiencies across industry segments.

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partner – Rinku Ambekar and Principal Associate – Reshma Oak

