The Indian government has recently notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2024 (the "Amendment Rules") to amend the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (the "NDI Rules"). This update delves into some important changes on share swaps and clarifications introduced by the Amendment Rules.

Key changes

(a) A resident holding equity instruments in an Indian company can transfer such instruments to an NR in exchange for equity instruments held by the NR in another Indian company;

(b) An NR holding equity instruments in an Indian company can transfer such instruments to a resident in exchange for equity instruments held by the resident in another Indian company;

(c) A resident holding equity instruments in an Indian company can transfer such instruments to an NR in exchange for the equity capital held by the NR in a foreign company, subject to compliance with Applicable Law; and

(d) An NR holding equity instruments in an Indian company can transfer such instruments to a resident in exchange for the equity capital held by the resident in a foreign company, subject to compliance with Applicable Law.