Space Machines Company And NSIL Forge Partnership For 2026 Launch

Australian-Indian space servicing company, Space Machines Company, has signed a launch service agreement with NewSpace India Limited (“NSIL”) a Governmentof India company under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of theIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement, revealed at the India Space Congress 2024 in Delhi, will see the launch of Space Machines Company'ssecond Optimus spacecraft, the largest Australian-designed spacecraft to date,aboard NSIL's small satellite launch vehicle in 2026.

The mission, named Space MAITRI (Mission for Australia-India's Technology,Research, and Innovation), focuses on debris management and sustainability, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to responsible space operations. The project has received an AUD 8.5 million grant from the Australian Government and involves collaboration with various Australian and Indian partners, including leading universities and space technology companies.

Space Machines Company CEO Rajat Kulshrestha emphasized the partnership's role in advancing Australia's space industry and strengthening Australia-Indiaspace sector ties. We believe, this mission aims to enhance sustainability inspace activities and inspire future explorers, reinforcing the growing international cooperation in space technology.

