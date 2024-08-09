MCA Centralizes Strike-off Process For LLPs Under C-PACE

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), via Notification No. G.S.R. 475(E) has introduced the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Rules...

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), via Notification No. G.S.R. 475(E) has introduced the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Rules, 2024. This amendment shall take effect from 27 August 2024.





Highlights of the notification



A major change introduced by this amendment is the centralization of the strike-off process for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). Starting from the effective date mentioned above, LLP Form 24, which is utilized for applying for the strike-off of LLPs, will be handled by the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) rather than the respective state registrars. This reflects a prior adjustment where the strike-off process for Companies was also centralized under C-PACE.

Consequently, both companies and LLPs will have their strike-off applications managed exclusively by C-PACE, signifying a more streamlined and unified method for corporate exit procedures.

