Sourav Nath | Vendor Diligence (Video)

Vendor due diligence is a key step for companies and promoters that are looking to raise funds or undertake a secondary sale, as it streamlines the transaction process in terms of timelines and costs. In this podcast, our principal associate Sourav Nath discusses some of the key benefits of undertaking a vendor due diligence, both from a buyer and seller perspectives.

Transcript – Vendor Diligence

What is the purpose of a Vendor Due Diligence Process?

The purpose of a vendor due diligence process is to evaluate and verify the target company's financial and legal status, as well as assess any potential risks associated with a potential transaction.

How is a Vendor Diligence different from traditional Legal Due Diligence?

Vendor due diligence is undertaken by the seller whereas a legal due diligence is undertaken by the buyer; Timing of the due diligence; The buyer or the investor is able to identify the risk areas and focus on those during the transaction; Legal due diligence is more comprehensive.

How is Vendor Diligence helpful for Sellers in M&A and investment transactions?

Speeds up the process; Allows the seller rectify deficiencies in advance; Allows the seller/ company to identify consent requirements well ahead of time; Provides an improved valuation; and Allows company to differentiate their offering from other potential targets of the buyer.

How would such Vendor Diligence help buyers/ investors?

Provides investors with a crisp snapshot of the company; Enables the buyers/ investors to identify and focus on the risk elements quickly; Streamlines the process of legal due diligence; If required, a top up diligence can be done.

