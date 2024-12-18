ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Copyright Infringement And Remedies: Protecting Your Intellectual Property

V
Vidhinyas Solicitors and Associates

Contributor

Vidhinyas Solicitors and Associates logo

India Intellectual Property
Vaishvi Khare

In today's digital age, where content is king, it's crucial to protect your intellectual property rights. Copyright infringement, the unauthorized use of copyrighted material, can have serious consequences for both individuals and businesses. In this article, we'll delve into the basics of copyright infringement and explore the remedies available to copyright owners.

What is Copyright Infringement?

Copyright is a legal right that grants the creator of original works, such as literary, artistic, musical, or dramatic works, exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, perform, display, or adapt their work. Copyright infringement occurs when someone uses copyrighted material without permission or exceeds the scope of a license.

