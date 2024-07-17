In the wild world of the music industry, it's not unusual for songs to share the same title. It happens all the time, especially with common or catchy titles. Artists drop tracks with identical names, or you might stumble upon covers, remixes, or just coincidentally titled tunes.

When Worlds Collide

Jay Sean, the Indian-born British sensation, is famous for hits like "Down," "Do You Remember" (featuring Sean Paul and Lil Jon), and "Ride It." With his silky voice and irresistible blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, he's been a staple in the music scene since the early 2000s.

Enter DJ Regard, the Albanian DJ and producer known for his tropical and deep house vibes. His remix of Jay Sean's "Ride It" blew up the internet and became a viral sensation. Think catchy rhythms, melodic hooks, and that tropical beat everyone loves.

Why The Lawsuit?

The remix of "Ride It" catapulted DJ Regard into fame, topping charts and racking up millions of streams. But with great success comes great scrutiny. 2Point9 Records decided to take legal action against Ministry of Sound, accusing them of copyright infringement. The crux of the lawsuit? DJ Regard (real name Dardan Aliu) allegedly sampled Jay Sean's master recording without proper permission.

To give you the rundown, "Ride It" by Jay Sean was a Top 20 hit in the UK back in 2008. DJ Regard's remix, however, took it to another level, peaking at number two on the UK singles chart and staying on the US Hot 100 for ten weeks. The remix has racked up over 285 million views on DJ Regard's official YouTube channel and more than 1.3 billion listens on Spotify.

2Point9 Records claims the remix has accumulated over 500 million views on YouTube and inspired more than 4 million TikTok videos. According to them, Ministry of Sound, which is under Sony, denied the allegations initially but later admitted the remix contained elements from the original. They replaced the sample and released a new version in late 2019, but it still carried the same ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) as the infringing track. Sneaky, right?

The Legal Drama

2Point9 alleges that this ISRC trick was a ploy to blur the lines between the original and the remix, complicating the tracking of global plays. Even after the new version dropped, the infringing track kept getting airplay on UK radio. While 2Point9 hasn't quantified their losses yet, they believe the damages are substantial. As for Sony Music UK? They're keeping mum while the legal battle rages on.

