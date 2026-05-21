Q&A Compendium | Indo-Japanese M&A Transactions: Key Levers For Value Creation In The Manufacturing Sector | F&M - Hibiya-Nakata

India’s manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly, supported by policy reforms, strong domestic demand, and its growing role in global value chains. Japanese companies have played a significant role in this growth story, especially in sectors such as automobiles, electronics, chemicals, and precision engineering.

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Co-authored with: Takanari Sekiguchi and Miki Kinoshita

エグゼクティブサマリーExecutive summary

インドの製造業は、政策改⾰、堅調な内需、およびグローバル・バリューチェーンにおける役割拡⼤に⽀えられ、急速に成⻑している。⽇本企業は、⾃動⾞、エレクトロニクス、化学、精密⼯学などの分野において、当該成⻑を牽引する重要な役割を果たしてきた。

⽇本企業の経営者は、インドの成⻑可能性に強い期待を寄せている。この点は、国際協⼒銀⾏（JBIC）による調査（注1）において、インドが中期的な有望事業展開先国として4 年連続⾸位を獲得した事実からも明らかである。また、⽇本貿易振興機構（JETRO）の調査（注2）によれば、製造業者の80%以上がインドにおける事業拡⼤を追求しており、⽇本企業にとってインドが戦略的に重要な市場であることが⽰されている。

⽇本企業によるインド企業への出資は幅広い業種に及ぶが、とりわけ製造業は⼀貫して⾼い割合を占める。⽇本のOEMメーカーや部品メーカー等をはじめとする製造業者は、買収、合弁事業等を通じて、インドでの存在感を⽰してきた。近年では、⽇本農薬による

Hyderabad Chemical Limitedの株式取得、⼤気社によるNicomac Clean Rooms Far East LLPの株式取得、アイカ⼯業によるStylam Industries Limitedの株式取得といった案件が発表され、今後もさらに増加することが予測される。

India’s manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly, supported by policy reforms, strong domestic demand, and its growing role in global value chains. Japanese companies have played a significant role in this growth story, especially in sectors such as automobiles, electronics, chemicals, and precision engineering.

Japanese executives maintain a strong conviction in India's growth potential. This is underscored by the fact that India has secured the top position for four consecutive years in the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) survey of promising mid-to-long-term business destinations. This optimistic outlook is further substantiated by the strategic moves of Japanese companies already operating in India. The latest findings from Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) reveal that over 80% of manufacturers are pursuing further operational expansion, reflecting an ‘India-shift’ in corporate strategy.

While Japanese investment in India spans a wide range of industries, manufacturing-led transactions account for a consistently high proportion of the overall deal flow. Over the past 5 years, the manufacturing sector has emerged as the most significant and enduring pillar of Indo-Japanese M&A activity. The period has seen Japanese OEMs and component manufacturers reinforce their India presence through acquisitions, joint ventures, brownfield capacity expansion, and minority strategic investments. Japanese investors are increasingly attracted by India’s market potential, Government-led manufacturing incentives, supply-chain realignment away from China, and the technological complementarity between the two countries. This reflects a deeper strategic partnership rooted in long-term industrial cooperation, technology transfer, and shared priorities around supply-chain stability, quality enhancement, and market expansion. Given this momentum, we anticipate a further increase in outbound M&A in India by Japanese companies, especially those in the manufacturing sector.

There has been a growing trend of Japanese investors acquiring controlling stakes in Indian companies, reflecting both strategic growth ambitions and evolving corporate governance expectations. Transactions such as Nihon Nohyaku’s acquisition of 74% of Hyderabad Chemical Ltd and Taikisha’s acquisition of 74% of Nicomac Clean Rooms Far East LLP illustrate the deliberate exit of promoter groups and the transfer of operational control to Japanese investors, often accompanied by restructuring or consolidation to align governance with global standards.

実務的な取引経験に基づく、バランスの取れたアプローチが不可⽋である。⽇印間には、取引の進め⽅やデューデリジェンスの⽅法、ガバナンス等に関する認識や実務慣習において⼀定の違いが存在する。もっとも、これらは必ずしも取引の障害になるものではなく、バリュエーションやスケジュールに影響を与える事項としてあらかじめ正しく認識し、交渉を通じて調整していくことが重要である。

本稿は、⽇印間の製造業におけるM&A取引を念頭に、両当事者のシナジー創出において重要となるポイントを、実務的観点から考察するものである。具体的には、⽇印の実務家同⼠の対話を通じ、インドの規制動向、デューデリジェンスや交渉の実務慣⾏、PMI における留意事項を整理し、実務における対応の⽅向性を提⽰することを⽬的とする。

Other recent transactions, including Mizuho’s proposed acquisition of over 60% of Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd and Aica Kogyo’s 40% controlling stake in Stylam Industries Ltd, demonstrate continued interest in both private and listed entities, leveraging promoter share exits to secure strategic influence. Even minority but strategically significant stakes, such as Nikkei’s investment in NewsRise Financial Research and Information Services, highlight a pattern of incremental influence and governance participation.

These trends are reinforced by India’s regulatory framework, including the (Indian) Companies Act (Companies Act), SEBI’s disclosure requirements, and takeover regulations, which collectively shape the mechanics of promoter exits, foreign control, and minority shareholder protections in cross-border M&A, and underscore the strong industrial complementarity between the two countries. This rising activity is propelled by India’s growing role in global manufacturing realignment and a more facilitative regulatory environment that offers clearer pathways for inbound investment from partners like Japan. As more Japanese companies pursue acquisitions and joint ventures in India, clarity on risk allocation, compliance, and integration is the key, specifically in line with the evolving Indian regulatory framework. Successful value creation requires a balanced, risk-sensitive approach rooted in practical deal experience. Although opportunities abound, Indian and Japanese investors remain aware of differences in deal-making styles, diligence, governance, labour norms, and risk allocation. These are not obstacles but factors that must be recognised early and aligned through clear negotiation, as they influence valuation, timelines, integration, and post-closing operations. This is particularly important in manufacturing transactions involving significant assets and regulatory processes.

This whitepaper highlights the key value drivers in Indo-Japanese manufacturing M&A, offering a practitioner-focused view of the regulatory, commercial, and cultural elements that shape successful cross-border outcomes. With the aim of equipping stakeholders with a practical, balanced framework for structuring and executing durable, value-creating transactions, the paper analyses the Indo-Japanese manufacturing-focused M&A transactions through a practical, deal-tested lens and identifies the key levers that influence outcomes in such transactions, spanning regulatory developments, due diligence priorities, negotiation hotspots, post-merger integration challenges, and emerging sectoral trends.

By distilling strategic insights from recent transactions and cross-jurisdictional experience, the paper, structured in the Q&A format for optimal clarity, asks pertinent questions from the perspective of Japanese investors and aims to provide stakeholders with a clear, actionable framework for structuring, negotiating, and executing successful Indo-Japanese manufacturing deals that deliver enduring industrial and commercial value.

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