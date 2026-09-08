Dark Patterns Under The Scanner | What CCPA’s Self-Audit Push Means For E-Commerce (Video)

In this episode of IndiaLaw LLP Podcast Bite, Divyansh examines the growing regulatory focus on dark patterns in e-commerce and the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s push for platforms to conduct self-audits.

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Are online interfaces influencing consumers into choices they may not genuinely want to make?

In this episode of IndiaLaw LLP Podcast Bite, Divyansh examines the growing regulatory focus on dark patterns in e-commerce and the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s push for platforms to conduct self-audits.

The episode discusses the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, the thirteen identified categories of dark patterns, and the CCPA advisory dated 5 June 2025 calling upon e-commerce platforms to review their interfaces, identify deceptive practices and take corrective measures.

From basket sneaking and false urgency to subscription traps, drip pricing and disguised advertisements, the discussion highlights why digital compliance now extends beyond terms and conditions to the entire consumer journey including product pages, checkout flows, consent mechanisms and cancellation processes.

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