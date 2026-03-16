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16 March 2026

Dark Patterns Exposed: Are Dark Patterns The Biggest Threat To Consumers? | The Big Question (Video)

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JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
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Our Partner, Shalini Sati Prasad, recently participated in a panel discussion on the programme The Big Question, aired live on NDTV Profit Channel. The topic, "Dark Patterns Exposed: Are Dark Patterns the Biggest Threat to Consumers?" delved into the critical issue of deceptive UI/UX designs.
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Our Partner, Shalini Sati Prasad, recently participated in a panel discussion on the programme The Big Question, aired live on NDTV Profit Channel. The topic, "Dark Patterns Exposed: Are Dark Patterns the Biggest Threat to Consumers?" delved into the critical issue of deceptive UI/UX designs.

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Shalini Sati Prasad
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