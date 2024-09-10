Legislative/Regulatory Developments

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 ("the Public Examination Act"), enacted by Parliament in February 2024 was officially implemented on June 21, 2024, following its publication in the Official Gazette. The Public Examination Act seeks to prevent use of unfair means in public examinations and prohibits collusion or conspiracy to facilitate indulgence in any unfair means. This significant development coincides with ongoing concerns over alleged misconduct during examinations such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) which thus questions the integrity in public examinations.

