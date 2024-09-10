ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Legislative/Regulatory Developments

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024
India Government, Public Sector
Photo of Rupinder Malik
Photo of Kumar Kislay
Photo of Vibhor Jain
Photo of Archit Sehgal
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 ("the Public Examination Act"), enacted by Parliament in February 2024 was officially implemented on June 21, 2024, following its publication in the Official Gazette. The Public Examination Act seeks to prevent use of unfair means in public examinations and prohibits collusion or conspiracy to facilitate indulgence in any unfair means. This significant development coincides with ongoing concerns over alleged misconduct during examinations such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) which thus questions the integrity in public examinations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rupinder Malik
Rupinder Malik
Photo of Kumar Kislay
Kumar Kislay
Photo of Vibhor Jain
Vibhor Jain
Photo of Archit Sehgal
Archit Sehgal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More