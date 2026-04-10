Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | February 2026

This newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment, corporate, financial, industry related and miscellaneous laws. Notification of Gujarat Shops and Establishments...

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This newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment, corporate, financial, industry related and miscellaneous laws. Notification of Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; repeal of three Labour Laws following enforcement of Industrial Relations Code; notification of revised wage ceiling for persons employed in supervisory capacity under Code on Wages, 2019; release of Compliance Handbook for Employers under the Four Labour Codes; introduction of Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026; notification of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and notification of Baggage Rules, 2026 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State Labour Laws Update

Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025

The amendment ordinance temporarily modifies provisions of the Gujarat Shops and Establishments Act, 2019, to increase the applicable threshold of the Act, increase the maximum daily working hours, enhance the overtime limits and permission for women to work in night shifts.

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EPFO issues Circular on rectification of erroneous EPS contributions

The circular outlines a uniform procedure for rectifying erroneous Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) contributions that has arisen due to incorrect EPS remittances by employers.

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Repeal of three Labour Laws following enforcement of Industrial Relations Code

The Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the repeal of The Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 following the coming into force of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

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Notification of revised wage ceiling for persons employed in supervisory capacity under Code on Wages, 2019

The wage ceiling limit for persons employed in supervisory capacity has been revised from fifteen thousand rupees to eighteen thousand rupees per month and accordingly, a person employed in a supervisory capacity and drawing wages exceeding eighteen thousand rupees per month will be excluded from the definition of “worker” under the Code on Wages, 2019.

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Compliance Handbook for Employers under the Four Labour Codes

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has released a Compliance Handbook for Employers under the Four Labour Codes. It is a reference document for employers on compliance provisions of the new Labour Codes.

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Tripura Shops and Establishments (Eighth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026

The Governor of Tripura has promulgated the Tripura Shops and Establishments (Eighth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 to allow shops and commercial establishments to operate 24x7 by employing adequate employees to ensure shifting duties.

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Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2025

The amendment has introduced changes relating to registration, working hours, overtime limits and penalties for shops and establishments in Haryana.

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Uttarakhand Government notification on 24x7 operations for shops and establishments

The notification issued by the Government of Uttarakhand allows owners to keep their businesses open 24x7 based on their trade requirements subject to adherence to working hours and leave/holidays prescribed under the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.

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Goa promotes SHe-Box Portal under POSH Act, 2013

The Government of Goa has issued a notification promoting the use of the SHe-Box Portal to strengthen implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act, 2013).

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Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Act, 2026

The amendment confirms repeal of Trade Unions Act 1926, Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 and Industrial Disputes Act 1947 and ensures continuity of existing Tribunals and statutory authorities constituted under the earlier repealed Acts.

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Industry Related Laws Updates

Compliance of Scheme of testing for Packaged Drinking and Mineral Water - FSSAI

FSSAI has issued this scheme to ensure safety and compliance of Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) and Mineral Water (MW) in the market and FBOs (Food Business Operators) have been directed to strictly comply with this scheme.

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Guidelines on Compounding of Offences Under Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940

CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) has issued Guidelines on Compounding of Offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 as per Drugs and Cosmetics (Compounding of Offences) Rules, 2025. The guidance document has been prepared to assist all stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, and regulatory officers, in understanding and complying with the newly notified rules.

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New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, 2026 to reduce regulatory burden and promote Ease of Doing Business. The amendments are aimed at simplifying regulatory processes, reducing approval timelines, and enabling faster conduct of clinical research and pharmaceutical development in the country.

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Corporate Laws Updates

Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a General Circular introducing the Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026. This is a one-time compliance window for companies to regularize pending filings with reduced fees and condonation of delay. The Scheme will be operational from 15 April 2026 to 15 July 2026.

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Ease of Doing Investment (EoDI)- Disclosure of registered name and registration number by SEBI regulated entities and their agents on Social Media Platforms (SMPs) - SEBI circular

In order to strengthen the conduct of regulated entities, increase transparency and strengthen investor protection in the securities market, the regulated entities and their agents should ensure compliance with the circular with respect to uploading/posting content on SMPs (social media platforms).

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SEBI has updated the Master Circular on Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR)

SEBI has issued an updated Master Circular for compliance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The Master Circular has been updated to include all relevant circulars that were issued till December 31, 2025.

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SEBI has updated the Master Circular on Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR)

SEBI has issued an updated Master Circular for compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by listed entities. The Master Circular has been updated to include all relevant circulars that were issued till December 30, 2025.

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Financial Laws Updates

RBI tightens framework on lending to Related Parties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued Amendment Directions on lending to related parties by Regulated Entities (REs).

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IFSCA amendments to AML/CFT & KYC Guidelines

IFSCA has issued circulars for modifications and clarifications to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Anti Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing and Know Your Customer) Guidelines, 2022.

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Environmental Laws Updates

Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 in supersession of the earlier Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016. The new Rules will come into effect from 1 April 2026.

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Miscellaneous Laws Updates

Boiler Attendants (Amendments) Rules, 2026

The amendment Rules has revised Form C wherein provisions relating to boiler capacity limit, fireman requirement and ownership requirement has been amended.

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Legal Metrology (General) Second Amendment Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has notified the Legal Metrology (General) Second Amendment Rules, 2026 wherein metrological and technical requirements for clinical electrical thermometers for continuous measurement, has been introduced under the Eight Schedule of the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

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Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026

The amendment Rules has mandated e-commerce entities to provide product listings of imported products in a searchable and sortable filter specifying the country of origin. This will come into force from 1 July 2026.

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Baggage Rules, 2026; Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and Master Circular - Guidelines for uniform implementation of Baggage Rules, 2026

The Central Government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a comprehensive Master Circular. The revised framework focuses on higher duty-free limits, reduced detention, digital and simplified processes and simplified procedures to enhance passenger convenience.

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