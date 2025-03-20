Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | March 2025

This March newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, corporate, environment and industry specific laws. Release of enforcement date of the Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017; Revision of working hours in lieu of heat wave in Kerala; Display of drug price compulsory for Online and On-Site Pharmacies and Notification of Companies Prospectus and Allotment of Securities Amendment Rules, 2025; Control of Air Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025 and Control of Water Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State Labour Laws Updates

Revision of working hours in lieu of heat wave – Government of Kerala

The Kerala State Labour Commissionerate has issued an Order to reschedule the working hours of workers in lieu of the ongoing heat wave in Kerala.

Source

Labour department of Sikkim highlighted the importance of registration of workers

The labour department in a recent press briefing highlighted that only registered workers are permitted to work in Sikkim and penalties and enforcement mechanisms were in place for those who fail to comply with the registration requirements. This is applicable for both organised and unorganised sector workers.

Source

Release of enforcement date of the Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017

According to the notification issued by the Chhattisgarh Government, the Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 will come into effect from 13th February 2025.

Source

Launch of online labour law portal in Meghalaya

With an aim to simplify the ease of doing business, multiple notifications have been issued under the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative by the Meghalaya Government on 5th February, 2025. The purpose of these reforms is to streamline business regulations, promote transparency, and boost the labour laws compliance.

Source

Forfeiture of gratuity if termination of an employee is due to moral turpitude

In a recent judgement, the Hon'ble Supreme Court observed that for forfeiture of gratuity, no conviction in a criminal proceeding is required, if the misconduct alleged & proved constitutes an offence involving moral turpitude

Source: Western Coal Fields Ltd. Vs. Manohar Govinda Fulzele, Supreme Court judgement dated: 17.02.2025, in CA No.2608 OF 2025 (@SLP (C) NO.10088 of 2020)

Corporate Laws Updates

Companies Prospectus and Allotment of Securities Amendment Rules, 2025

The mandatory DEMAT requirement for Private Companies has been extended till 30th June, 2025. This extension will not apply to Producer companies and Small companies as on 31st March, 2023.

Source

Industry Standards on "Minimum information to be provided for review of the audit committee and shareholders for approval of a related party transaction" - SEBI circular

The Industry Standards Forum (ISF) comprising of representatives from three industry associations, viz. ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI, under the aegis of the Stock Exchanges, has formulated industry standards, in consultation with SEBI, for minimum information to be provided for review of the audit committee and shareholders for approval of related party transactions (RPTs), to be followed by listed entities.

Source

Environmental Laws Updates

Battery Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2025

The amendment Rules mandates the producers to provide information relating to barcode or Quick Response code and the Extended Producer Registration number on the product information brochure to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Source

Control of Air Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has introduced new guidelines for grant, renewal, refusal and cancellation of consent to industries and other criteria for establishment of industrial plant under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Source

Control of Water Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Guidelines, 2025

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has introduced new guidelines for grant, renewal, refusal and cancellation of consent to industries and other criteria for establishment of industrial plant under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Source

Industry Related Laws Updates

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions of Tariff) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2025

Provisions relating to bank rate, compensation for Below-Normative PAF Operation etc. have been added by the amendment Rules of 2025.

Source

SUGAM portal module for cosmetic variant approvals introduced by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

In order to streamline the process of registration and import of cosmetics, online provision for application and issuance of permission of additional variant (for already approved cosmetics products) has been developed on SUGAM portal.

Source

Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Quality Control Order, 2025

The Order has made it mandatory for certain types of stainless steel pipes to comply with specified Indian Standards and bear the Standard Mark under a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) license.

Source

Display of drug price compulsory for Online and On-Site Pharmacies

All retailers and dealers including online pharmacies carrying on business of purchase or sale of drugs through physical mode as well as online mode i.e. through website/online portal/mobile App/e-commerce platforms or any other online mode should display the current price list as per the provisions of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Source

Guidelines for Benchmarking of Operation & Maintenance Norms for Distribution Utilities

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued the Guidelines for Benchmarking of Operation & Maintenance Norms for Distribution Utilities.

Source

Applications for approval of Rapid Analytical Food Testing (RAFT) Kit/Equipment/Method by FSSAI

The application process relating to approval of Rapid Analytical Food Testing (RAFT) Kit/Equipment/Method has been revised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Applications will be accepted only through the online RAFT Portal.

Source

Mandatory updation of nominee details by Food Business Operators in Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS)

Food business operators (FBOs) should update the details of nominee responsible for complying with the conditions of the license when the nominated person changes or leaves the company. This should be done in the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS).

Source

Conditional extension of timeline to small and medium pharmaceutical manufacturers for compliance with revised Schedule 'M' notification

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has conditionally extended the due date for implementation of revised Schedule M (Good Manufacturing Practices provision) in respect of small and medium manufacturers having turnover of Rs. 250 crores or less, up to 31st December, 2025.

Source

Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025

The amendment would help people seamlessly avail the services of e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality and health sector etc. being provided by entities other than government entities also. An entity seeking Aadhaar authentication should apply to the concerned ministry or department via a dedicated portal.

Source

Guidelines for Preparation of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan for Coal and Lignite Mines, 2025

The Ministry of Coal has issued the guidelines to optimize the extraction of coal and lignite resources while ensuring sustainable practices; to emphasize the importance of systematic and scientific mining, to promote safety and health, to safeguard the interest of workers and communities involved in coal mining activities; to minimize environmental footprint and prioritize environmental conservation.

Source

Contributors to the newsletter:

Prasanta Kumar Sahu, Partner

Rashmi Vinod, Consultant

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.