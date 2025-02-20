Regulatory Compliance | January 2025

This January newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment, corporate and industry specific laws. Submission of annual report under POSH Act in Gurugram; online payment of Labour Welfare Fund (LWF) contribution in Karnataka; quarterly submission of data regarding rejected and expired food items by FSSAI Licensed Food Manufacturers and importers; extension of deadline for filing Form CSR-2; amendments to Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 and notification of Offshore Areas Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2024 are some of the important updates covered in this newsletter.
Central/ State Labour Laws Updates
Submission of annual report under POSH Act in Gurugram
Additional Deputy Commissioner cum District Officer of Gurugram has directed all the government and non-government organisations, companies, schools and hospitals in Gurugram to submit the Annual Report under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) in the Comprehensive Compliance Checklist format to the District Officer for the year 2024.
Advisory on illegal migrant workers from Bangladesh by Delhi Labour Department
An advisory has been released by the Government of NCT, Delhi wherein all the employers/establishments have been advised to report any illegal migrant working in their establishment, to the local police so that immediate action can be taken.
Online payment of Labour Welfare Fund contribution in Karnataka
As per the press note issued by the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board, Bangalore, the last date for payment of contribution is January 15, 2025. Delay in payment of contribution will attract penal interest.
Environmental Laws Updates
Public Liability Insurance (Amendment) Rules, 2024
The amended Rules covers provisions relating to enhanced insurance limits, publication of right to claim for relief by the industrial unit, complaints and manner of holding enquiry.
Battery Waste Management (Third Amendment) Rules, 2024
Provision relating to action for contravention has been amended, wherein any person who fails to comply or contravenes the provisions of the rules will be liable to a penalty in accordance with the provisions of section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. (Section 15 deals with penalty for contravention of provisions of Act, rules, orders and directions.)
Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) should upload valid GST e-Invoice on EPR portal
Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) should upload a valid GST e-Invoice for the sale of product for the purpose of EPR certificate generation on the EPR (Extended Producers Responsibility) portal for plastic packaging.
Guidelines on Authorization of EPRETP operator and functioning of EPRETP
Central Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines on authorization of EPRETP (Electronic Trading and Settlement Platform) operator and functioning of EPRETP.
Corporate Laws Updates
Companies (Accounts) Second Amendment Rules, 2024
The deadline for filing Form CSR-2 has been extended to 31st March, 2025. Earlier the deadline for submitting the form was December 31st 2024.
Industry Related Laws Updates
Aircraft (Security) Amendment Rules, 2024
Provisions relating to reserved right of admission in aircraft and prohibition to communicate false information have been inserted in the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023.
Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Green Energy Open Access and Banking) Regulations, 2024
These Regulations will be applicable for allowing connectivity and Open Access to electricity generated from the Green/Renewable Energy Sources for use of Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) or distribution system of licensee(s) in the State or both, including when such Intra-State Transmission and/or distribution system(s), is used in conjunction with the Inter-State Transmission system.
Offshore Areas Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2024
The Ministry of Mines has notified the Offshore Areas Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2024. These Rules will apply to all minerals in the offshore areas, except mineral oils and hydrocarbons related thereto.
Provision for quarterly submission of data regarding rejected and expired food items
In order to ensure that rejected/expired food items are not being rebranded and sold for human consumption under the guise of cattle feed, FSSAI Licensed Food Manufacturers (including Repacker and Relabeller) & Importers should submit quarterly data regarding quantity of rejected food items, quantity of expired products and action taken with rejected/expired items.
Online module for approval of regulators under Gas Cylinder Rules, 2016
Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) has launched online module for approval of Regulators design drawings, amendment and renewal under the Gas Cylinder Rules, 2016. Help operational guideline for paperless application for approval of regulators is also available with the circular.
