Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | August 2024

This August newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry laws. Monthly deposit of labour welfare fund in Haryana; regulating the activities undertaken by private placement agencies in Assam; timeline extension for filing returns under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2024 and self-declaration requirement for advertisements eased by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central / State Labour Laws Updates

Obtain valid insurance policy within six months under the Karnataka Compulsory Gratuity Insurance Rules, 2024

The Government of Karnataka through a corrigendum has clarified that the existing employers should obtain valid insurance policy within six months of the commencement of these rules and not within sixty days as mentioned earlier in the rules.

Monthly deposit of Labour Welfare Fund in Haryana

The Haryana Government has issued a notification regarding the Labour Welfare Fund that just like ESI (Employees State Insurance) and EPF (Employees Provident Fund), the Labour Welfare Fund should also be deposited monthly by all establishments.

Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment of Workers (Regulation) Rules, 2024

These rules are aimed at regulating the activities that are undertaken by private placement agencies and streamlining the governance of workers recruited through these agencies in Assam.

Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The forms in the rules have been amended to incorporate the details of Insurance certificate of the establishment.

Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Accessibility standards and Guidelines for Banking Sector has been covered under this amendment.

Environmental Laws Updates

Timeline extension for filing returns on E-Waste EPR Portal

The timelines for filing quarterly and annual returns under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2024 has been further extended from 30th June 2024 to 31st August 2024.

Go-Live of EPR Portal for used oil management on CPCB website

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has developed an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal for used oil and launched the Sign-up & Producers Registration modules on 24th June, 2024. Currently, all the entities – Producer/Recycler/ Importer/ Collection Agent can sign up while Producers can submit the application for registration.

Industry Related Laws Updates

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compulsory for Stainless Steel and Aluminium Utensils

With the purpose of enhancing kitchen safety, efficiency, and quality, the Government of India has made the compliance to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandatory for stainless steel and aluminium utensils.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has eased the self-declaration requirement for advertisements

Advertisers or advertising agencies issuing advertisements for products and services related to Food and Health sectors have been advised to upload an annual self-declaration certificate on the Broadcast Seva Portal for TV or Radio Advertisements and on the Press Council of India (PCI) portal for advertisements on print media or internet and make available the proof of uploading the self-declaration to the respective media stakeholders.

