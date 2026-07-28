SC Holds That A Foreign Court’s Summary Judgement Is Not Enforceable In India

The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Messer Griesheim GmbH v. Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.1 held that a summary judgment of a foreign court rendered in a dispute involving bona fide triable issues, renders such summary judgment as one not delivered on merits of the case (a requirement under Section 13(b) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (‘CPC’)) and is contrary to the principles of natural justice (a requirement under Section 13(d) of the CPC), and hence, cannot be enforced in India.

Footnote

1. Messer Griesheim GmbH v. Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 648.

Originally published 27 July, 2026