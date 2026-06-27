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27 June 2026

Disputes, Determination & Discipline: The Legal Journey With Shalini Sati Prasad | Koffee @TEIF (Video)

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JSA Advocates and Solicitors is a top-tier, full-service Indian law firm. Established in 1991, at the start of India’s economic liberalisation, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex and high-stakes legal and commercial matters. The firm is organised around specialist practice areas and industry sectors. It works closely with leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on important corporate, financing, and disputes mandates. JSA has a team of over 700 legal professionals, including 180+ partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The firm is consistently recognised as a top-tier practice by leading international legal directories, including Chambers & Partners (Asia-Pacific and Global), Legal 500, and AsiaLaw.
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Our partner, Shalini Sati Prasad, was recently invited by Lion Amirr Virani to contribute her insights in a episode of The Emerging Lawyer series on The Koffee Conversation Show.
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Shalini Sati Prasad
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Shalini Sati Prasad’s articles from JSA are most popular:
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Our partner,Shalini Sati Prasad, was recently invited by Lion Amirr Virani to contribute her insights in a episode of The Emerging Lawyer series on The Koffee Conversation Show.

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Shalini Sati Prasad
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