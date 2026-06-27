Disputes, Determination & Discipline: The Legal Journey With Shalini Sati Prasad | Koffee @TEIF (Video)

Shalini Sati Prasad’s articles from JSA are most popular:
- in India
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
JSA are most popular:
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, International Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
Our partner,Shalini Sati Prasad, was recently invited by Lion Amirr Virani to contribute her insights in a episode of The Emerging Lawyer series on The Koffee Conversation Show.
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