Ensuring Compliance With The Chemical Weapons Convention: ADPA-2024 Guidelines

The National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), under the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India, was established in 1997 to uphold India's commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Acting as the primary national focal point, the NACWC ensures effective communication with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and other State Parties. The statutory framework for implementing the provisions of the CWC in India is laid out in the Chemical Weapons Convention Act, 2000. This Act applies to all of India, including Indian citizens and entities operating abroad, such as associates, branches, and subsidiaries of Indian companies.

In line with its responsibilities, the NACWC issued Circular F.NO. M-18012/2/2023-TECH in December, 2024, detailing the declaration and compliance requirements for the year 2024. The circular provides specific guidance for entities involved in producing, processing, consuming, importing, and exporting scheduled chemicals, as well as those manufacturing discrete organic chemicals. Its objectives are threefold: ensuring compliance with the CWC, facilitating timely and accurate declarations, and promoting awareness within the chemical industry regarding statutory obligations.

Annual Declaration on Past Activities (ADPA-2024)

One of the key responsibilities of the NACWC is collecting and submitting the Annual Declaration on Past Activities (ADPA) to the OPCW. The ADPA is a vital compliance measure under the CWC, and failure to submit it constitutes a cognizable offense under the Chemical Weapons Convention Act, 2000.



To streamline this process, the NACWC will publish a public notice in leading newspapers and chemical journals, urging relevant individuals and firms to submit their ADPA-2024. This notice will include comprehensive details about the submission process, timelines, and specific requirements.

Online Submission of ADPA-2024

The ADPA-2024 must be submitted online through the designated portal using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or e-Sign. The portal will remain open from 11:00 AM on January 1, 2025, to 5:00 PM on January 31, 2025. To facilitate this process, the NACWC has made all necessary forms, guidelines, FAQs, and visual aids for e-filing available on its official website. Entities are strongly encouraged to access these resources to ensure error-free submissions.

Assistance and Support

To further assist stakeholders, NACWC officials will be available to provide guidance and support on any working day between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM until January 31, 2025. Queries and clarifications regarding the ADPA-2024 can also be addressed via the designated email provided in the public notice.

Conclusion

The NACWC continues to play a critical role in ensuring India's compliance with the CWC and facilitating collaboration with the OPCW. By adhering to the guidelines outlined in the circular and submitting the ADPA-2024 within the specified timeframe, entities can contribute to upholding India's commitment to chemical weapons prohibition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.