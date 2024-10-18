TPM Newsletter - Non-Tariff Measures - October 2024

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the following Quality Control Orders concerning textile woven sacks.

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for various Woven Sacks (13 Sep)1

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the following Quality Control Orders concerning textile woven sacks. Pursuant to the amendment, the orders shall now come into force on 6th December 2024.

Textiles – High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Woven Sacks for Packaging 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023

Textiles – Polypropylene (PP) Woven, Laminated, Block Bottom Valve Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023

Textiles – Polypropylene (PP)/High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Laminated Woven Sacks for Mail Sorting, Storage, Transport and Distribution (Quality Control) Order, 2023

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for Ethylene Dichloride and Vinyl Chloride Monomer (13 Sep)2

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the Ethylene Dichloride (Quality Control) Order, 2021 and Vinyl Chloride Monomer (Quality Control) Order, 2021, to provide that the orders shall now come into force on 12th March 2025.

Draft Quality Control Order for certain metal products (12 and 16 Sep)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Orders concerning Primary Lead, Refined Zinc, Refined Nickel and Tin Ingot. The draft orders have been issued by the Ministry of Mines for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days, from the date of publication of the notification, which is 11th and 15th November 2024. The effective date of implementation of the order is 180 days from the date of publication. The objective of this measure is prevention of deceptive practices and consumer protection.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Polycarbonate Amendment (17 Sep)3

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the Polycarbonate (Quality Control) Order, 2021, to provide that the order shall now come into force on 12th March 2025.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Latex (18 Sep)4

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Latex (Quality Control) Order 2021. The amendment specifically adds an exemption for carboxylate SBR Latex grade for manufacture of Automotive Lithium-Ion batteries.

Quality Control Order issued for Hand Tools (24 Sept)5

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order shall come into force 6 months after the date on which it is notified in the official gazette. However, for small enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, 2006, it shall come into force 9 months from publication in the official gazette, while for micro enterprises, it shall come into force 12 months from such publication.

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for Polyurethanes and p-Xylene (25 Sep)6

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer has amdended the Polyurethanes (Quality Control) Order, 2021 and p-Xylene (Quality Control) Order, 2021, to provide that the orders shall now come into force on 19th March 2025.

Draft Quality Control Order for Viscose Rayon Cut Staple Spun Yarn (26 Sep)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Viscose Rayon Cut Staple Yarn falling under IS 3566:2023. The draft order has been issued by the Ministry of Textiles for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days, from the date of publication of the notification which is 25th November 2024. The objective of this measure is prevention of deceptive practices and consumer protection.

