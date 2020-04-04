To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Cartel is the most pernicious form of anti-competitive conduct.
To assist in cartel enforcement, the CCI's leniency regime
provides immunity or reduction in penalty to whistle blowers. We
discuss treatment of cartels, leniency regime and impact of damages
regime on leniency.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Whilst the world is focused on beating the crisis caused by COVID-19, competition authorities across the world are doing their bit to ensure that consumers are not exploited in this unprecedented situation.
The past year has been a hectic one for the Competition Commission of India, with the competition law space having seen considerable development with the release of the report of the Competition Law Review Committee, ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.