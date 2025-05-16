Government Of India Issues Advisory To Discontinue Pakistani Content On OTT Platforms

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding national security and maintaining public order, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has issued an advisory dated 08 May 2025, directing all online curated content (OTT) platforms and media streaming services to discontinue content originating from Pakistan. This directive includes web-series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media, whether available on a subscription-based model or otherwise. The advisory highlights the government's commitment to ensuring that content disseminated within India does not pose a threat to the nation's sovereignty, security, or friendly relations with foreign states.

Table of Contents

Background and Circumstances Leading to the Advisory

Legal Provisions Under Which the Advisory Has Been Issued

Content of the Advisory

Conclusion

Background and Circumstances Leading to the Advisory

The advisory comes in the wake of several terrorist attacks in India that have been linked to cross-border elements from Pakistan. A recent incident on 22 April 2025, in Pahalgam, saw the tragic loss of several Indian lives and a Nepali citizen, with numerous others injured. These events have heightened concerns over national security and the potential impact of content originating from Pakistan on India's sovereignty and public order. The advisory is a proactive measure to mitigate any further threats and ensure that media content does not undermine national interests.

Legal Provisions Under Which the Advisory Has Been Issued

The advisory is issued under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically Part-II of the IT Rules, 2021. These rules provide a comprehensive Code of Ethics for publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and outline the responsibilities of intermediaries. The Code of Ethics mandates publishers to exercise due caution and discretion when featuring or transmitting content that may affect India's sovereignty, security, or friendly relations with foreign countries. Rule 3(1)(b) further requires intermediaries to ensure that users do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update, or share information that threatens India's unity, integrity, defense, security, sovereignty, or public order.

Content of the Advisory

The advisory explicitly instructs all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue any content originating from Pakistan. This includes web-series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media. The directive is effective immediately and aims to address concerns related to national security and public order. By regulating the dissemination of such content, the government aims to prevent any potential threats to India's sovereignty and maintain friendly relations with foreign states.

Conclusion

The advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting represents a crucial step in safeguarding national security and maintaining public order. By mandating OTT platforms and media streaming services to discontinue content from Pakistan, the government aims to address concerns related to national integrity, security, and friendly relations with foreign states. This measure underscores the importance of responsible content dissemination in the digital age and highlights the regulatory framework established under the IT Rules, 2021. As India continues to navigate the complexities of digital media, such advisories are essential in ensuring that content does not undermine national interests or public safety.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.