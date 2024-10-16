Behind The Drama: When Reality TV Gets Too Real

Reality TV has become a mainstay for every day television viewing in the entertainment category due to its promise to showcase the real-life events of the contestants involved along with a touch of drama and twisted gossip. Shows like Big Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, etc, give the viewers a glimpse of all that goes in the lives of TV actors and participants.

However, what these directors do not showcase is the serious ethical and legal concerns that arise beneath the surface of such stimulating content. Issues such as emotional manipulation, informed consent, and privacy invasions frequently infect the production process. As the consumption of such content continues to grow, it encourages the spectators to critically analyse the questions about the obligations of producers and the well-being of participants, thereby throwing limelight to the need for a deeper examination of the practices that take place in the reality TV industry.

Informed Consent: Is it Really "Reality"?

One of the main ethical issues in reality TV is informed consent. It should be noted that although there are contracts to be signed by the contestants before the beginning of filming such agreements tend to be written in a very legalistic manner making it difficult for contestants to comprehend. According to Hindustan Times, contestant Cyrus Broacha sought to leave the show for medical reasons, claiming a clause in his contract that allowed him to exit after three weeks the show began. However, producers denied the clause's existence, asserting that all participants were bound by the same terms, including penalties for early departures. Despite the dispute, Broacha was eventually permitted to leave, officially stating a family emergency.

Emotional Manipulation & Exploitation

Reality drama deeply banks on emotional engagement by carefully editing and curating the footage in a way that keeps the contestants hooked to the series. Producers often showcase heartbreaks, breakdowns, and manipulative narratives thereby blurring the ethical boundaries. Due to such manipulative practices employed by the makers, contestants go through psychological strain, including sleep deprivation, conflicts, etc.

In programs like Splitsvilla and Lock Upp, producers may selectively introduce information to escalate tensions among contestants, resulting in the emotional exploitation of contestants.

Privacy Invasion: Is Anything Off-Limits?

The Constitution of India, under Article 21, protects a citizen's right to privacy and personal liberty, however, more often than not, this right is compromised as the makers of these shows get the contestants to waive their right to control how they are portrayed. Producers who want to dramatize can purposefully alter videos to create false storylines.

Producers who want to dramatize could purposefully alter videos to create false storylines. Love Island's Season 5 winner, Amber Gill, experienced a great deal of hostility while she was on the show. Similar to several competitors, she faced intimidation and threats of death, which were made worse by deceptive editing that inaccurately depicted her behavior.

There is an invasion of privacy when the contestants are filmed during private moments without their knowledge or consent. This constant surveillance blurs the lines between public and private life, leaving participants feeling vulnerable to the public eyes. Shows like Emotional Atyachaar have faced criticism for filming personal relationships without consent, severely impacting participants' lives.

Labor Exploitation: The Price of Fame

Reality TV shows mint a lot of money however only a small portion of it goes to the contestants that participate in the making of these shows a big hit i.e. faces of the Reality TV shows. Reality TV stars are frequently underpaid and overworked due to the intense physical and emotional toll they suffer. Many producers argue that their popularity is their reward.

There have been instances where labor law has been challenged by making the contestants work in an unsafe working environment with pay less than the minimum wage. Legal action has been taken against reality TV production companies for violations of labor laws, particularly regarding overtime pay and safety regulations. For instance, Jeremy Hartwell, a cast member of the second season of Love is Blind, filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Kinetic Content, and Delirium, alleging "inhumane working conditions" and pay below the minimum wage.

Mental Health Crisis Among Contestants

Reality TV actors have opened up to discuss various mental health issues like anxiety depression and PTSD that they have suffered due to their experiences on these reality shows. We have seen the conversation about mental health take centre stage in recent times, thus, there is an urgent need for improved mental health support within the reality TV industry. There is also the need to address and prioritize the well-being of participants.

Conclusion: The Reality Behind the Screen

Reality TV is a multi-layered industry facing significant ethical and legal concerns, including labor rights disputes and the emotional manipulation of contestants. While audiences are drawn to the drama, much of the "unscripted" content is carefully crafted. Addressing these ethical issues is crucial for responsible storytelling and protecting participant well-being.

A step towards change would be to implement standardized contracts that specifically outline participants' rights, and working conditions, and also mention dispute resolution processes. These contracts should also include terms for mental health support, privacy protection, and fair compensation. TV actors, like contestants, should have clearly defined terms and conditions in their contracts, allowing them to claim damages if these terms are breached. This enables contestants to negotiate more effectively, ensuring they fully understand what they are agreeing to. Additionally, mandatory psychological assessments and ongoing mental health support during and after filming can help pacify emotional stress. Greater transparency in the editing process is crucial, ensuring participants are informed about how their footage will be used and that consent is obtained for sensitive content. By adopting these measures, the reality TV industry can balance entertainment with ethical responsibility, safeguarding the welfare of all involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.