20 September 2024

India Mandates In-Space Authorization For Foreign Satellites From 2025 While Reshaping Broadcasting Landscape

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued an advisory dated July 10,2024, introducing significant regulatory changes for satellite television broadcasters utilizing non-Indian satellites. Effective April 1, 2025, only non Indian satellites authorized by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center ("IN-SPACe") will be permitted to provide space-based communication and broadcast services in India. Existing arrangements may continue until March31, 2025. However, any new or additional capacity, or satellite changes, nowrequire immediate IN-SPACe authorization through an Indian entity. These regulations apply to all frequency bands (C, Ku, or Ka) and align with the IndianSpace Policy-2023.

We believe, this regulatory shift may have significant legal implications for satellite broadcasters and foreign satellite operators in India. It could necessitate the renegotiation of existing contracts and potentially lead to disputes regarding compliance and authorization processes. The new regulations may also impact foreign investment in India's broadcasting sector and raise questions about market access under international trade agreements. Broadcasters and satellite operators will need to carefully review their current arrangements and future plans to ensure compliance with these new requirements.

