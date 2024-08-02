Supreme Court Mandates Self-declaration By Advertisers

The Supreme Court, in its order dated May 7, 2024 in the case of Indian Medical Association & Anr. v. Union of India & Ors, mandated establishment of a Self-Declaration mechanism by all advertisers/advertising agencies before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. The self-declaration certificate, signed by an authorized representative of the advertiser/advertising agency, should be submitted through the Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for TV and Radio Advertisements and on Press Council of India's portal for Print and Digital/Internet Advertisements. The Self-Declaration Certificate is required to be obtained by all advertisers and advertising agencies for all new advertisements that will be issued/telecast/aired/published on or after June 18, 2024.

