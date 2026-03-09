Episode 7: Moving India Faster | Transforming India: The Road To 2047 (Video)

The discussion also highlights how policy changes, technological advancements, and sustainable practices are being implemented to reduce logistical costs, improve efficiency, and ensure a greener future for India.

The latest episode of "Moving India Faster," a podcast presented by Mint in collaboration with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, is now available. This insightful episode, titled "Transforming India: the Road to 2047," delves into India's ambitious plans to revolutionise its transportation network by 2035.

With India's aviation market poised to become the largest by 2030, this episode explores how policy reforms can enhance competition and stimulate investment in this vital sector. Our partners, Poonam Verma Sengupta and Ashish Suman, industry experts with decades of experience, share their insights on critical sectors, including aviation, infrastructure contracts, and public-private partnerships.

The discussion also highlights how policy changes, technological advancements, and sustainable practices are being implemented to reduce logistical costs, improve efficiency, and ensure a greener future for India.

We invite you to tune in and explore the transformative engines driving India's mobility revolution as we move towards 2047.

