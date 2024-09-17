ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Delhi High Court Upholds Pilot's License Suspension And Reinforces Zero-Tolerance Alcohol Policy In Aviation

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

The Delhi High Court has upheld the suspension of a pilot's license after he tested positive for alcohol in a breath analyser test, emphasizing that passenger...
India Transport
Authors

The Delhi High Court has upheld the suspension of a pilot's license after he tested positive for alcohol in a breath analyser test, emphasizing that passenger safety is paramount and cannot be compromised. The court supported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (“DGCA”) zero tolerance policy for blood alcohol content in pilots, which mandates a 0.000 blood alcohol limit for flight crew. This case was particularly significant as it was the pilot's second offense. Despite the pilot's claims of operating the flight due to crew shortage and taking medication for an ailment, the court dismissed his petition to overturn the three year license suspension. The DGCA argued that Civil Aviation Rules are mandatory and must be followed without exception, even during emergencies.

This ruling reinforces the strict enforcement of safety regulations in the aviation industry, particularly the heightened responsibility of pilots. It also highlights the importance of adhering to zero-tolerance policies for alcohol consumption among flight crew members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
