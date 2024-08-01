FAA Launches Committee To Enhance Launch Licensing Process

The Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")i.e., the US Federal Government Agency under the US Department of Transportation, which aims to regulate civil aviation and U.S. commercial space transportation, and develop programs relating to aviation safety and the National Airspace System, is gearing up to establish a committee aimed at gathering industry insights to refine the new launch licensing process, well ahead of the mandated transition deadline for all launch providers [26th Annual FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference. (2024, February 21). Federal Aviation Administration, https://www.faa.gov/speeches/26th-annual-faa-commercial-space-transportation-conference]. Kelvin Coleman, FAA associate administrator for commercial space transportation, announced plans to form the aerospace rulemaking committee, Space Applications & Research Consultancy ("SpARC"), during the FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference on February 21, 2024.

The committee's focus will revolve around improving regulatory efficiency, particularly in areas concerning the treatment of re-entry vehicles and launch vehicles still in-flight test programs. The SpARC is expected to kick off by September,2024 offering industry stakeholders an opportunity to collaborate and provide feedback on potential regulatory adjustments. Coleman highlighted the collaborative nature of this endeavour, underscoring the FAA's commitment to working closely with industry partners to refine regulations and streamline processes.

Such proactive approach by the FAA reflects its dedication to fostering industry growth while maintaining robust safety standards in commercial space transportation.

Originally published by 08 May, 2024

