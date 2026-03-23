Government Of NCT Delhi Notifies Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Act 2026 To Amend The Court Fees Act, 1870 As Applicable In National Territory Of Delhi

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (“GNCTD”), by way of the Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Act 20261 (“Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act”), has amended the Court Fees Act, 1870 as applicable in National Territory...

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The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (“GNCTD”), by way of the Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Act 20261 (“Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act”), has amended the Court Fees Act, 1870 as applicable in National Territory of Delhi (“Delhi Court Fee Act”). The Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act was notified on 06.03.2026 in the Delhi Gazette.

The Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act has redefined the mechanism of refund of court fee in cases where disputes are settled at any stage of proceedings, by substituting Section 16 of the Delhi Court Fee Act and omitting Section 16A of the Delhi Court Fee Act, which dealt with refund of court fees on settlement before hearing.

The Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act introduces the following key changes to the Delhi Court Fee Act with respect to refund of court fee:

dispute can be amicably settled between the parties at any stage of the proceedings. settlement can happen with or without the intervention of the court, or even under any other mode of dispute resolution under Section 89 of the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 (“CPC”).

The Delhi Court Fee Amendment Act is effective from 06.03.2026.

Footnote

1 COURT FEES (DELHI AMENDMENT) ACT 202

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