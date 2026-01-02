HSA | Dispute Resolution & Arbitration Monthly Update | December 2025

FAO(OS) 136/2025

Introduction

Background facts

Issue(s) at hand

Findings of the Court

HSA Viewpoint

The Delhi High Court's decision in Gaurav Aggarwal v. Richa Gupta reinforces that Uttar Pradesh has a strict statutory requirement that every Agreement to Sell (ATS) relating to immovable property must be registered. Unlike other states, where an unregistered ATS may still be used for limited purposes, the UP amendments make registration a condition for the contract itself to be valid. Therefore, an unregistered ATS creates no enforceable rights and cannot be relied upon in arbitration or court proceedings.

The Court emphasized that parties dealing with UP property must ensure proper registration at the outset, because an unregistered agreement, whether for freehold, leasehold, or sub-leasehold rights has no legal effect. This places a higher burden of due diligence on buyers, sellers, and real estate practitioners, who must verify compliance with the UPspecific statutory framework before acting on any ATS.

The ruling also clarifies the position for arbitration. Although the arbitration clause survives on its own, the tribunal cannot continue if the underlying contract is legally inadmissible. Since the ATS in this case was both unregistered and unstamped, it could not be considered for granting any relief. As a result, the arbitral tribunal correctly terminated the proceedings under Section 32(2)(c), as it had become impossible to adjudicate the claim.

Lastly, the Court drew a clear line between stamping issues and registration requirements. While insufficient stamping may be cured, non-registration under UP law is not curable, making the contract void for any legal purpose. The decision ultimately promotes cleaner, compliant real estate transactions and prevents parties from using arbitration to enforce agreements that are invalid from the start.