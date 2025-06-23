Argus Talks: Decoding The Gayatri Balasamy Verdict: Boon Or Bane For Indian Arbitration (Video)

self

In this episode of Argus Talks, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Disputes Partner, Pooja Chakrabarti, analyse the recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of, Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Limited.

Tune in as they critically explore whether the judgment marks a progressive development in broadening the scope of arbitration in India or whether it raises fundamental concerns about the stability and coherence of key principles under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

