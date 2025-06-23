ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Argus Talks: Decoding The Gayatri Balasamy Verdict: Boon Or Bane For Indian Arbitration (Video)

AP
Argus Partners

Contributor

In this episode of Argus Talks, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Disputes Partner, Pooja Chakrabarti, analyse the recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of, Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Limited.
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Krishnava Dutt and Pooja Chakrabarti
Tune in as they critically explore whether the judgment marks a progressive development in broadening the scope of arbitration in India or whether it raises fundamental concerns about the stability and coherence of key principles under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Krishnava Dutt
Krishnava Dutt
Photo of Pooja Chakrabarti
Pooja Chakrabarti
