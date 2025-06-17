Engineering Degree Through Distance Learning Not Valid – Supreme Court Refused To Grant Relief On The PLEA

Supreme Court Bench of Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit refused to grant any relief to seven petitioners who had enrolled themselves in the years 2004...

Our well experienced and dedicated team of lawyers works extensively to provide best in class services and solutions, helping resolve Family disputes and Matrimonial cases like Dowry Demand, Domestic Violence, Maintenance, Divorce, and Child Custody.

We provide best legal solutions in the matters pertaining to Divorce, Family Disputes, RERA Property disputes, Matrimonial, Criminal, Civil, Recovery, consumer disputes and Arbitration. Our top priority is to minimize the legal hassles of our clients in dealing with the court matters.

Supreme Court Bench of Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit refused to grant any relief to seven petitioners who had enrolled themselves in the years 2004 and 2005 in degree courses in Engineering through open distance learning program from a deemed university and had pleaded the court to declare that their degrees would be valid, would not require AICTE approval and would be treated at par with corresponding degrees granted by any traditional university/AICTE-recognized institution in the country.

The Apex Court refused to grant any relief to seven petitioners who had enrolled themselves in the years 2004 and 2005 in degree courses in Engineering through open distance learning program from a deemed university and had pleaded the court to declare that their degrees would be valid, would not require AICTE approval and would be treated at par with corresponding degrees granted by any traditional university or AICTE-recognized institution in the country.

With regard to the instant petition wherein the petitioners had enrolled themselves in the years 2004 and 2005, the bench said they are covered by the directions issued by it in Orissa lift irrigation matter wherein it had expressly stated that “as regards students who were admitted after the academic sessions 2001-2005, their degrees in Engineering awarded by the deemed to be universities concerned through distance education mode stand recalled and be treated as cancelled”.

Originally published 24 September 2018

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.