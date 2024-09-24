ARTICLE
24 September 2024

JSA Successfully Advised And Represented Tata Communications Limited In Defending An Award In Its Favour Before The High Court Of Delhi

J
JSA

Contributor

The Delhi High Court, in a decisive and swift ruling, dismissed a petition under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, filed by the Union of India, at the very first hearing...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Authors

The Delhi High Court, in a decisive and swift ruling, dismissed a petition under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, filed by the Union of India, at the very first hearing. The High Court emphatically remarked that the Union of India should never have approached the court with such a meritless challenge. The High Court also directed that the judgment be placed before the Secretary, Ministry of Woman and Child Development, and the Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Government of India, for necessary administrative directions.

The High Court, while dismissing the petition, held that there was no absurdity and arbitrariness in the conclusions arrived at by the Ld. Sole Arbitrator, which are sine quo non for interference under Section 34 of the Act.

Our Disputes Team Comprised Partner – Padmaja Kaul, Principal Associate – Yugank Goel and Associate – Vansh Bhutani.

Originally published 21 August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

