SOP Issued For Handling And Monitoring Of Land Acquisition Arbitration And Court Cases

To streamline the massive litigations in land acquisition related issues, NHAI, on April 25, 2024, issued a policy circular which provides SOP...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

To streamline the massive litigations in land acquisition related issues, NHAI, on April 25, 2024, issued a policy circular which provides SOP for the land arbitration and court cases. In the SOP, various modules have been developed on the ‘Datalake' portal specifically to deal with land acquisition litigations. The portal/modules enable the users to do the following:

empanelment of advocates (individual or firm) by RO, NHAI for land arbitration; allocation of arbitration/court cases by PIU and approval of advocate at RO level; filling in basic details of the cases by advocates, such as type of issue, date of notice, master case number, hearing status of the case; raising of bills by advocates for payment against their services in the arbitration/court matter by submitting invoice through the portal; generation of different case reports by PIUs/ROs/HQ for monitoring purposes; and 6. accessing repository of orders passed by the courts for referencing.

These modules have been in effect from April 26, 2024, and the processing of all activities listed above, and other ancillary activities provided in the SOP related to land acquisition arbitration and court cases will have to be mandatorily done through the portal.

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.