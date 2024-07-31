ARTICLE
Sidharth Sethi | Panel Discussion | Future-Proofing Investments: Trends In Arbitration | New Delhi (Video)

SidharthSethi was invited by the Indian Institute of Arbitration & Mediation ("IIAM") for a panel discussion on "Future-proofing Investments: Trends in Arbitration".

The other distinguished speakers on the panel were:

  1. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge, Supreme Court of India
  2. Hon'ble Mr. Justice S.R. Bhat, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India
  3. Mr. Avnit Singh Arora, Director, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India
  4. Mr. Friedrich Rosenfeld, Partner at Hanefeld, Paris and Global Adjunct Professor of Law at NYU, Paris
  5. Mr. Tejas Karia, Partner & Head, Arbitration at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, New Delhi
  6. Mr. Anil Xavier, President, IIAM and Chairman, Asia Pacific Centre for Arbitration and Mediation ("APCAM").

The session was moderated by Ms. Iram Majid, Director, IIAM and Executive Director, APCAM, and explored various nuances of investment treaty arbitrations.

