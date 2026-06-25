Opinion | Supreme Court Judgment Sets Clear Boundaries For Post-Approval Regulatory Action

This article is originally published by Money Control at Supreme Court judgment sets clear boundaries for post-approval regulatory action.

India attracted nearly $58 billion in foreign direct investment in FY 2025–26. Behind every major investment lies an assumption that, once a regulator has examined a transaction, applied the law and granted approval, that decision carries a meaningful degree of finality. Without that assurance, regulatory approvals become less valuable and commercial planning becomes correspondingly more difficult.

The Supreme Court’s recent judgment, pronounced on May 27, 2026, in the case concerning the Competition Commission of India’s (Commission) penalty on Amazon regarding its investments in Future Coupons Limited reinforces precisely that principle. It clarifies the statutory limits within which that enforcement must operate. In doing so, it sends a broader message about the importance of predictability in economic regulation.

The Core Issue Before the Supreme Court

The issue before the Supreme Court was never whether the Commission should scrutinise complex transactions. It should, and it does. Nor was the issue whether the Commission may look beyond legal form to commercial substance. The Competition Act, 2002 permits rigorous review.

The real question was whether, after conducting that review and granting approval, the regulator could revisit the same transaction years later on the basis of a different interpretation of material that had already been placed before it.

Amazon’s investment in Future Coupons in 2019 was notified to the Commission, reviewed through the ordinary merger control process and approved. Nearly two years later, the Commission reopened the matter, concluded that the transaction had broader commercial objectives than originally represented, suspended its earlier approval and imposed penalties of INR 202 crore, the highest in the merger control context. The first appellate court upheld the Commission’s order. The Supreme Court set those orders aside.

Disclosure Versus Reinterpretation

The judgment draws an important distinction between inadequate disclosure and disagreement over characterisation. Material that has been disclosed, reviewed and relied upon during the approval process cannot ordinarily be treated as concealed simply because the regulator later prefers a different interpretation of it.

Equally significant is the Supreme Court’s conclusion that the statutory limitation period for reviewing combinations is a genuine jurisdictional constraint rather than an administrative formality. Once that period expires, Parliament intended approved transactions to achieve finality.

The Supreme Court also rejected the proposition that an approval, once granted and acted upon, remains perpetually capable of suspension absent express statutory authority. While it reaffirmed the importance of substance-over-form analysis, it placed sensible limits on its operation. The doctrine remains a tool for understanding what has been disclosed, not a basis for converting disclosed material into evidence of concealment.

Why Predictability Matters for Merger Enforcement

Taken together, these principles strengthen rather than weaken merger enforcement. Effective regulation depends on searching scrutiny before approval and certainty after it. The two are complementary. Investors can plan around scrutiny; they cannot plan around uncertainty.

That is particularly relevant because the Commission already has sophisticated mechanisms to examine commercial substance during merger review. Through its merger decisions, enforcement practice and market studies, the Commission has built significant experience in reviewing complex transactions and assessing evolving market dynamics.

Pre-filing consultations, detailed questionnaires and extensive engagement with parties allow concerns about transaction structure, strategic rationale and competitive effects to be explored before clearance is granted. Where those powers are exercised rigorously, the need for retrospective intervention naturally diminishes. The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 points in the same direction, with its settlement and commitment framework reflecting a greater emphasis on structured engagement alongside traditional enforcement.

A Broader Lesson for Economic Regulation

Seen in that light, the judgment is not a criticism of the regulator. It is a reminder that robust enforcement and procedural discipline reinforce one another. Businesses benefit when regulators ask difficult questions before a transaction is cleared. Regulators benefit when their decisions command confidence because they are understood to be reliable, reasoned and final.

That insight also has implications beyond merger control. As India considers new forms of digital market regulation and expands its competition law toolkit, institutional design will matter as much as institutional ambition. Clear obligations, transparent procedures and predictable timelines encourage both compliance and investment. Broad discretion exercised without clear boundaries risks creating uncertainty that serves neither markets nor regulators.

The Judgment’s Lasting Contribution

For investors, the message is reassuring but not permissive. The judgment does not dilute the obligation of parties to disclose transactions fully or present their commercial substance honestly. Substance over form remains an important doctrine, and complex structures must continue to be explained in their genuine commercial context.

What the decision does confirm is that, where parties have engaged candidly with the process and the regulator has completed its review, the resulting approval is intended to resolve the matter rather than leave it open indefinitely.

In many ways, that is the judgment’s lasting contribution. The long-term attractiveness of an economy depends not only on the quality of its laws but also on confidence that those laws will be applied predictably, consistently and within the limits set by Parliament. The Supreme Court’s decision reinforces exactly that proposition.