Miscellaneous

Government appoints Mr. Inder Pal Singh Bindra as the new secretary of CCI

The Government of India appointed Mr. Inder Pal Singh Bindra as the Secretary of CCI, for a period of 3 (three) years i.e., until 2027. Prior to his appointment as a Secretary of CCI, Mr. Bindra served as an officer in the income tax department.

(Source: Hindu BusinessLine)

