Miscellaneous

25 September 2024

Government appoints Mr. Inder Pal Singh Bindra as the new secretary of CCI

The Government of India appointed Mr. Inder Pal Singh Bindra as the Secretary of CCI, for a period of 3 (three) years i.e., until 2027. Prior to his appointment as a Secretary of CCI, Mr. Bindra served as an officer in the income tax department.

(Source: Hindu BusinessLine)

