Product Placement; A Win-Win Situation For Brands & Film Producers?

Picture this - You are an actor basking in stardom, featuring in million-dollar films. You are depicted using a laptop in a blockbuster film and the sales of the laptop skyrocket.

Remember the iconic film 'Dhoom' which made many of us go gaga and daydream about buying that fancy Suzuki bike? There have been many such instances when a consumer's decision to buy a product/avail a service has been made based on what is shown on the big screen.

If you think this is a great way to market and promote your product/service, probably you have understood the concept of product placement!

To simplify, product placement (also called embedded marketing) is when a product/service and/or its logo or mark is incorporated/depicted in a web-series, film, music video, news program. This can be understood even better through a few examples.

Examples Of Product Placement

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, arguably a soul-touching film Indian cinema has given to the audience, depicts Deepika Padukone booking a trip to Manali on MakeMyTrip. Anushka Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan is seen using a camera from the brand Canon. Koi Mil Gaya having scenes mentioning Bournvita. Remember the film 2 States where Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor secure a job at Sunsilk and Yes Bank? And if you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan or have watched Chak De! India, you would remember the scene where Shah Rukh Khan takes the team for a treat- observe carefully and you shall see McDonalds in the background.

Types Of Product Placement

There are two types of product placement – (a) Passive Placement and (b) Active Placement. In the former, as the name suggests, the product and/or its logo (as the case may be) is placed in the film but is not used/mentioned in dialogue by the characters. However, in the latter, the character(s) is shown using the product/services and the product/brand is mentioned in the dialogue.

Purpose Of Product Placement

The very idea behind product placement (from the perspective of a brand showcasing itself/its product) is to accord some visibility to the product/service or the brand. Seen from a different spectacle, as the film/song/web-series would attract more eyes, the likeliness of the product/service attracting potential customers and the brand's goodwill enhancing would increase. An interesting example of it could be an upcoming mobile phone being depicted in a film and in exchange for such placement, the mobile phone brand launching limited edition phones featuring the characters/film-related aspects.

From the perspective of the producer of such a film, product placement could bring a bunch of benefits. For example, a film showcasing a character using a ticketing platform like Paytm Insider for a concert where in exchange for such depiction, such platform could organize & solely bear expenses of a ticketed public event for the promotion of such film.

Another interesting situation could be where a film is shot showcasing substantial scenes of an amusement park (like Disneyland). In exchange, a promotional event like trailer launch is organized at the park, and the park creates and sells special merchandise featuring the film's characters/elements.

A Win-Win Situation For All?

Product placement is a win-win situation for the producer as well as a brand. It makes the characters, and the film/music video/web series appear more convincing. It gives better and greater emphasis to the idea behind the respective scenes where such integration happens. Moreover, it helps the producer to establish the connection of his work with the audience and the audience helps to resonate with the film/music video/web series better. For example, if a film shows a young crowd visiting Café Coffee Day, it shall quickly grab eyeballs and might keep the audience more invested. It may also increase the chances of the audience remembering the scenes even afterwards.

Another significant advantage of product placement for the producer is that it saves him/her from potential claims from a brand. Consider for example, if a producer intends to make a film on a particular product, opting for product placement and explicit depiction thereof shall provide him with an opportunity to make required references and weave the plot without the risk of any potential claims from the brand.

For brands, it is a chance to establish connections with new customers and maintain the same with already existing customers. Additionally, since the audience observes a product/service in the film/web series, it makes the product/service or the logo easier to recall. Further, it also helps the brand to increase its market presence as compared to an advertisement being done by the brand on its own. Therefore, the impact of the product/service increases considerably on the audience.

Therefore, it would not be entirely and wholly wrong to say that product placement is not a win-win situation. It gives a greater platform and greater visibility for their products and services. For an established brand it could be an opportunity to build deeper relations with customers; for brands launching new products/services, it could open avenues. And for producers of films, web series or music video, depiction of a product/service/logo could bring a bag full of opportunities and benefits!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.