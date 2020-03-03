We are pleased to share with you a copy of our newsletter "Between the Lines", February 2020, a briefing on legal matters of current interest.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:
- Supreme Court: No provision under the IBC requiring the resolution plan to match liquidation value; and an approved resolution plan cannot be withdrawn under Section 12A of the IBC
- NCLAT: No default by real estate developer if possession delayed due to reasons beyond control
- Supreme Court: Provident Fund benefits payable to contractual employees from date of filing writ petition and not retrospectively
- NCLT: Automatic waiver of legal proceedings is not permitted in a resolution plan
