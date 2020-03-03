Indian Capital Markets: Legal Milestones in 2019 and a Look Ahead

The capital markets did not see as many IPOs in 2019 as compared to previous years, however, there was a clear impetus by the regulators towards making alternate funding available in the market. Here we discuss some of the major developments in the past year and provide a glimpse of what to expect in 2020.
THE YEAR THAT WAS
The year 2019 was a sombre year for Indian capital markets with fundraising through initial public offerings (IPOs) falling to its lowest in five years. Although the benchmark indices hit record highs, similar sentiments were not echoed by companies seeking to raise funds through an IPO. Only a few companies such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, IRCTC and Sterling & Wilson Solar came out with IPOs in 2019.
The substantial slowdown in capital markets transactions compared to previous years was due to several factors such as changes in the economic scenario, liquidity crunch, uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the general elections in the country and external factors such as the US-China trade dispute. Further, the IL&FS crisis had a far-reaching impact on investor sentiment, which led to a twofold outcome- (i) investors backed quality stocks which were already listed, and (ii)only IPOs of companies having a well-defined and differentiated business model went through. This investor sentiment coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the economic condition of the country led to several potential issuers letting their draft offer documents lapse.
However, even in uncertain economic times, Indian capital markets have historically emerged as a stable, safe and sustainable market. In this regard, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has played an important role in building strong and robust capital markets and has made strides towards strengthening and improving the regulatory framework. Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also played a key role in liberalising access to international debt capital markets.
Indian Capital Markets: Legal Milestones in 2019 and a Look Ahead
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.