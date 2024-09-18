As of July 9, 2024, Malta and Curacao have formally accepted the double taxation agreement, which is a key step towards improving economic ties. This treaty with the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Curacao seeks to eliminate the impact of double taxation on individuals and enterprises operating in both jurisdictions. The income tax treaty between Curacao and Malta was originally signed on November 18, 2015.

As is customary for bilateral tax treaties, the agreement is based on the OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and Capital. It includes a number of taxes, such as dividend withholding tax, income tax, wage tax, and profit tax.

The treaty ensures fair and equitable taxes by clearly defining which jurisdiction has the authority to tax the income of its citizens. It further solidifies the financial ties between Malta and Curacao by facilitating the sharing of tax information and mutually beneficial assistance in the recovery of tax debts.

Visit the Curacao – Malta Double Tax Treaty for further details.

