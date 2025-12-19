In Session: Constitutional Law Revision – Prof. Tonio Borg X GħSL (Podcast)

- within Privacy, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- in European Union
Just in time for the 2025 end-of-exams season, Ganado In Session launches its first-ever revision podcast – tailored specifically for first-year law students tackling PBL 1015 – Constitutional Law.
In this episode, GħSL Academic Officer (2024-2025) Sean sits down with Professor Tonio Borg for a structured and accessible walkthrough of key constitutional law concepts. From foundational principles and landmark cases to institutional roles, human rights protections, and open-book exam strategies, this session is designed to complement your lectures and boost your revision.
Whether you're looking for clarity, a refresher, or tips to make your exam answers stand out, this episode is your go-to study companion.
🎧Topics covered include:
- What is constitutional law?
- Marbury v. Madison and Mintoff vs Borg Olivier
- The separation of powers in Malta vs the UK & US
- Role of the President and Prime Minister
- Enforceability of Chapters 1 & 2
- Human rights protections under the Constitution & ECHR
- Open-book exam techniques and common pitfalls
Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.
