In Session: Constitutional Law Revision – Prof. Tonio Borg X GħSL (Podcast)

Just in time for the 2025 end-of-exams season, Ganado In Session launches its first-ever revision podcast – tailored specifically for first-year law students tackling PBL 1015 – Constitutional Law.

In this episode, GħSL Academic Officer (2024-2025) Sean sits down with Professor Tonio Borg for a structured and accessible walkthrough of key constitutional law concepts. From foundational principles and landmark cases to institutional roles, human rights protections, and open-book exam strategies, this session is designed to complement your lectures and boost your revision.

Whether you're looking for clarity, a refresher, or tips to make your exam answers stand out, this episode is your go-to study companion.

🎧Topics covered include:

What is constitutional law?

Marbury v. Madison and Mintoff vs Borg Olivier

The separation of powers in Malta vs the UK & US

Role of the President and Prime Minister

Enforceability of Chapters 1 & 2

Human rights protections under the Constitution & ECHR

Open-book exam techniques and common pitfalls

Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.

self

