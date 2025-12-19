ARTICLE
19 December 2025

In Session: Constitutional Law Revision – Prof. Tonio Borg X GħSL (Podcast)

GA
Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Malta Government, Public Sector
Ganado Advocates
Just in time for the 2025 end-of-exams season, Ganado In Session launches its first-ever revision podcast – tailored specifically for first-year law students tackling PBL 1015 – Constitutional Law.

In this episode, GħSL Academic Officer (2024-2025) Sean sits down with Professor Tonio Borg for a structured and accessible walkthrough of key constitutional law concepts. From foundational principles and landmark cases to institutional roles, human rights protections, and open-book exam strategies, this session is designed to complement your lectures and boost your revision.

Whether you're looking for clarity, a refresher, or tips to make your exam answers stand out, this episode is your go-to study companion.

🎧Topics covered include:

  • What is constitutional law?
  • Marbury v. Madison and Mintoff vs Borg Olivier
  • The separation of powers in Malta vs the UK & US
  • Role of the President and Prime Minister
  • Enforceability of Chapters 1 & 2
  • Human rights protections under the Constitution & ECHR
  • Open-book exam techniques and common pitfalls

Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Ganado Advocates
