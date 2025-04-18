Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised Von Rundstedt In Its Expansion And Integration Into The Alixio Group

Von Rundstedt to become leading HR service provider in Switzerland with Alixio Group

von Rundstedt Switzerland, the leading outplacement consultancy in Switzerland, is expanding its range of services to include HR consulting, interim management and new placement, integrating the OTP Group and becoming part of the Alixio Group. Alixio Group is the leading HR service provider in France. With targeted investments and partners, it is aiming for market leadership throughout Europe.

CEO Dr. Pascal Scheiwiller will take over the overall management of the Swiss group and commented on the successful transaction: "For us, this investment is not primarily about growth, but rather about increasing customer value so that we can provide our customers with more holistic support for their changes," said Pascal Scheiwiller.

Kellerhals Carrard (Team Beat Brechbuehl, Patric Brand, Joey Weber and Quentin Baertschi) successfully advised Von Rundstedt on this transaction and warmly congratulates the team on this milestone.

