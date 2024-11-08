The 68th UIA Congress In Paris

Last week, Alain Grosjean, Secretary General of the Senate of Bars of the International Association of Lawyers (UIA), had the pleasure of organizing a special session dedicated to the fight against sexual violence in conflict zones and the global protection of children, during the 68th UIA Congress held this year at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.



Her Royal Highness the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, President of the association Stand Speak Rise Up!, was the guest of honor at this special session.



Many notable figures were present to underscore the essential role of lawyers and bar associations in addressing these current and critical issues: Jacqueline Scott, current President of the UIA; Julie Couturier, President of the National Council of Bars (CNB); Vanessa Bousardo, Vice-President of the Paris Bar Association; Valérie Dupong, former President of the Luxembourg Bar Association; and France Malépart, President of the Association of Francophone Notaries (ANF).

Several roundtables enriched the congress, covering the following topics:

" Innovation and new methodologies in humanitarian action, presented by Céline Bardet, president of We are NOT Weapons of War;

" Methodological reintegration of young people in difficulty and in correctional facilities in France and the Philippines, presented by Mr. Jérôme Froissart, Secretary General of the World Association of Children's Friends (AMADE), and Sister Sophie, president of Compassion Asian Youth (ACAY);

" Protection of unaccompanied minors, presented by France Malépart, member of the Francophone Notariat Association (ANF);

" Temporary schools in Yemen, presented by Laurence Bory, former president of the UIA, and Khadija Al-Salami, filmmaker and president of My Future Yemen.

OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 68TH CONGRESS OF UIA AT THE UNESCO HEADQUARTERS

During the opening ceremony at UNESCO headquarters, Alain Grosjean had the honor of introducing H.R.H. the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and highlighting her efforts through Stand Speak Rise Up!, an organization dedicated to exposing and fighting the use of rape as a weapon of war, as well as through the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess Foundation, which is committed to the social integration of vulnerable citizens.

CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE 68TH CONGRESS OF UIA

Alain Grosjean also received the UIA medal in recognition of his dedication and organization of this special session at the closing ceremony of the UIA congress.

